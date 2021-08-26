The Longview ISD board this week approved a project to renovate high school baseball and softball facilities and signed off on the 2021-22 budget as well as a lower property tax rate.
Austin-based Hellas Construction was awarded the facilities construction with a bid of $2.31 million.
The project will consist of removing the natural grass field, stabilizing the subgrade soil, installing an impermeable liner, underground drainage system, drainage aggregate and new synthetic turf surface, according to the district.
The project is scheduled to be completed in December.
By installing a synthetic surface, the new turf will drain more than 10 inches an hour, resulting in fewer rainouts and game cancellations, according to the district.
In addition, the baseball and softball fields will have new backstops, bullpens, new batting cage nets with turf and new wing fencing at the baseball field. The fields each will have new Lobos logos designs and lettering.
Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of business, transportation, and technology, said the district received bids from Symmetry Sports Construction ($2.28 million), Paragon Sports ($2.48 million) and Field Turf USA ($2.6 million), but the administration believes the proposal from Hellas Construction "was the best fit for this particular project."
Board members also this week held a public hearing before formally adopting the budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 school year.
The district's general operating budget is $87.75 million, which is a decrease from 2020-21, when it was $90.2 million.
According to the budget, local revenue sources are expected at $45.12 million, which is about $200,000 more than 2020-21. However, a drop in state revenue of $3.4 million is expected.
The tax rate of $1.41 per $100 valuation is a decrease from the 2020-21 rate, which was $1.44 per $100 valuation.
Longview ISD trustees in June approved 2021-22 pay raises for certain staff members, including teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.