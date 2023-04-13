Purchases in support of transportation and school safety were the highlights Monday night as Longview ISD trustees approved expenditures of up to $1 million.
Receiving unanimous approval were the following:
Campus protection
The board agreed to spend up to $250,000 to purchase materials and install glass reinforcement film on all instructional campuses and facilities.
Scott Fisher, director of Safety and Magnet Grants, said the purchase is in line with the School Safety Standards, which were last updated five months ago.
"Our district safety and security team has recommended the purchase of materials and installation to reinforce all required glazing on facilities within the district, to ensure LISD's compliance with the state's outlined requirements," he said.
Fisher said the money would be from the School Safety Standards Formula grant and local funds.
Dallas-based National Glazing Solutions submitted a bid for the project that would cost a minimum of $167,735.
"The approved budget will facilitate the reinforcement of all required glazing on LISD instructional campuses and facilities, promoting safety and security for all students and staff in the district," Fisher said
New buses
Two route buses and two travel buses will be purchased at a cost of $610,622.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry said the district needs to replace two of its route buses for daily operations.
"In addition to this, the administration wants to purchase two more travel buses, which would be used for extracurricular and UIL events," he said. "The district is looking to purchase new buses annually to keep its aging fleet updated."
The vendor quoted $271,160 for the route buses and $339,462 for the travel buses. Guidry recommended the proposal, adding that the designated travel fund balances will be used for the purchases.
Tutoring
The board approved “high-dosage online tutoring services" for fourth- and fifth-grade math students at a cost of $84,000.
The services will be provided by Focus Care (FEV Tutor). This expenditure will be funded through a grant from Bellwether in partnership with The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and The Miles Foundation.
"The program will be designed to help the district reach its goals and drive key learning initiatives," said Craig Coleman, chief innovation officer. "The services offered include live instruction, professional development, progress monitoring, targeted content for instruction, and 24/7 support. It is our view that these tutoring modules will be highly effective in helping students achieve their academic goals.
Summer program
Trustees agreed to pay up to $55,000 for Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports.
Coleman said the Forum for Youth Investment (David Weikart Center for Youth Program Quality) will receive the funds and provide technical assistance for designing and implementing the program, academic enrichment and budget and operations management for redesigning a "robust" summer program.
"The Forum for Youth Investment is a trusted provider approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for passing grant funds that are received from the Communities Foundation of Texas," he said. "These funds come to Longview ISD from TEA, which serves as the pass-through entity for these resources from the Communities Foundation of Texas."
Maintenance truck
Finally, $53,214 will go toward the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup from Peters Autoplex for the district's Maintenance Department.
"(With this purchase), our hard-working Maintenance Department will have a new and significantly improved vehicle that does not require as much regular repair as some of our older and well-used fleet vehicles," Guidry said.