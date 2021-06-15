Some Longview ISD staff members are set to receive a pay bump for the 2021-22 school year after the board approved raises at Monday night’s meeting.
The pay increases apply to teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses. Other district employees, such as cafeteria workers, were not included in Monday’s board vote. However, the 2021-22 budget has not been finalized.
The starting salary for staff members with no experience will be $49,500 this fall, which is a 3% increase. The maximum annual pay was boosted to $75,500.
After Monday’s move, each year of a staff member’s experience will bring an extra $1,550 annually. For example, an employee with one year of experience will make $50,100 a year in 2021-22 compared with $48,550 in 2020-21.
Most school districts offer salaries that increase by years of experience up to a cap. Longview ISD’s cap is 25 years.
In a statement, Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry said, before Monday’s board vote, the district’s pay scale was “already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation structure ensures that Longview ISD remains a ‘destination district’ for the best of the best in East Texas.”
This is at least the third year in a row the district has raised salaries.
In August 2019, the district announced $8 million in raises for staff members. The money for those pay increases was provided by the state through House Bill 3.
Pine Tree ISD earlier announced raises for the 2021-22 school year. The district’s base salary is $40,000, while the top base salary before stipends is $61,500.
The most recent staff pay scale on Spring Hill ISD’s website is from 2019-20, which shows a starting salary of $37,158. Each year, more is added, capping at 30 years with a $60,000 base salary.