The Longview ISD school board will meet at noon Wednesday at the administration building on 1301 E. Young St.
There are three action items on the agenda. The first is to consider to approve the voluntary desegregation plan that was adopted in August 2018.
The second is to consider approval of a Martin Consulting Group agreement. If approved, the group would consult the board on innovation operations and federal grants as needed.
The board also will consider a payment of more than $25,000 from federal funds to Barbara Cox for gifted and talented and sixth grade pre-AP math services.
School boards need to approve purchases over $25,000.
