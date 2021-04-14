Tiffany Angus spent the first of what she hopes will be many events engaging with Longview ISD stakeholders Tuesday night discussing her district goals and answering questions from parents.
Angus is running for the Place 3 seat on the school board after it was vacated this past year by Chris Mack. Angus, a district parent and social worker, is running against Longview Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Samir Germanwala on the May 1 ballot.
Tuesday’s event at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt was the first of two scheduled campaign events called “Tiff Talks,” in which people can ask questions and speak to Angus on her campaign and district issues. The next event is scheduled 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Moeschle Room of the Longview Public Library.
Germanwala also has set a campaign event to visit with voters 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 610 E. Hawkins Parkway.
One topic that was brought up Tuesday by multiple attendees was a desire for parents and taxpayers to have a say in LISD board decisions through events such as a town hall meeting before they are made.
“The biggest area I’ve seen for improvement is utilizing input from all the community members, from the teachers who are on the ground, and the parents, and those who really know what happens in the schools on a day-to-day basis and other staff members,” Angus said.
One example is when the district held a series of town hall meetings about the decision to make all campuses Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. Angus said that, although the district held these meetings, many people asked trustees to wait before making the transition, but the district voted to apply for more charters.
“And it doesn’t mean it’s bad right now,” she said. “It means they were still not heard in a way public servants should be listening to and considering.”
Angus also spent time discussing how she would foster communication and community in Place 3, including creating a Facebook group for people who live in that area so they have another way to contact her and address concerns, ask questions or get information.
One attendee asked how Angus would keep her voice on the board versus blending into the shadows.
“If I’m on (the board), I’m one of seven people making a vote, and it’s limiting in some ways; but I think there’s also opportunity to discuss with administration and say, ‘There’s enough people coming to me with this issue, how can we help this situation improve?’ “ she said. “And I’ve seen them do that in some ways, and sometimes we don’t know where the board members are involved in feedback to the administration.”
Attendee Mary Lou Tevebaugh asked about the possibility of bringing traditional kindergarten back to the district.
In 2018, the school board voted to move all prekindergarten and kindergarten classes to East Texas Montessori Prep Academy to offer Montessori education.
But Angus said her son is in special education, and his speech therapist recommended a traditional classroom setting, and she knows there are probably other children in the district with similar needs.
She said if enough people were interested in traditional kindergarten returning to the district, it’s something that can be brought to the board.
“I’ve been in the district a long time as a parent and volunteer, and I’ve seen wonderful things, and that’s why we’ve chosen it,” Angus said. “I’ve also seen things we can do to make improvements by reaching out to the community more and listening to them in decision making.”