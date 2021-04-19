Early voting started Monday, and Longview ISD Place 3 candidate Dr. Samir Germanwala still is engaging voters with hopes to get on the school board.
Germanwala hosted a campaign event Monday evening at Andy's Frozen Custard, giving voters a chance to ask questions about his campaign.
"I just wanted to say thank you for all you guys to come out and support me as I’m trying to get on the Longview school board," he said. "It’s a tough job for anybody to fill."
Germanwala is running against Tiffany Angus, who is a parent and social worker. The seat was left vacant after longtime Trustee Chris Mack resigned from the board.
One attendee, Michelle Stone, asked Germanwala how he would address the educational gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Germanwala said there is not just a gap because of COVID-19 and that there has been a gap in the district for years.
"You have children on both ends of the spectrum," he said. "I didn’t realize how disadvantaged some kids are."
Germanwala said an early start is needed to address the gaps and that benchmarks should be used.
He cited the district's East Texas Montessori Prep Academy as an advantage in addressing gaps in education. Having a free Montessori program early in education can help, he said.
Germanwala also said it is important to set and monitor benchmarks to make sure students are learning and meeting goals.
Lisha Mack asked the candidate how longterm his investment is since his children have just a few years left in the district.
His answer was simple: Longview is his home now, and he wants to make this community better.
"I want to get involved because education’s important," he said. "I want my kids to come back here too. I want to do this for the long haul. I like Longview, I’ve been here 18 years; this is home now. I want my kids to come back the way Andy (Mack’)s kids did. I want (Longview ISD) to be good because that way the community does well and the city prospers."
Germanwala, who has two children who are students at Longview High School, said he has experience serving on many different boards and said the experience will be to his benefit should he win the race.
He also said he thinks being a physician will bring a voice the board currently does not have, which would have been vital when dealing with the pandemic.
Ben Mack said there is a lot of conflict on the Longview ISD board and sometimes there is not a lot of middle ground. He asked Germanwala how he would handle working with people who have different opinions about the community than he does.
"I’m going to tell you how it is, and I‘m going to vote as hopefully one-seventh of the board … I’m going to give it an earnest vote," Germanwala said. "My job as a board member is to hire and fire the superintendent and look over policies, but not to look at new curriculum coming in. Not a lot of things that are controversial will make it to the board level. Some will, and I will meet with both sides. Sometimes, with my conclusion, the vote might be six to one, and I might be the one. But it's like being a doctor, you make decisions all the time. Some of them patients love you more; some of them don’t like you. You just do what you have to do."
Parker Bradham said his family is new to the district and asked about what some of the controversies mentioned are.
"I’ve heard a lot of people say things about transparency," Germanwala said. "For instance, they wanted to know why we have a charter program and what happens with the money."
All Longview ISD campuses are Senate Bill 1882 charter school. SB 1882 is legislation that gives public school districts financial incentive for partnering with nonprofits to operate campuses as charter schools.
Longview ISD has partnerships with three partners: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
Germanwala said he plans to keep his Facebook page open to help increase transparency.
"I met a couple of concerned parents, and they wanted to know how come the board doesn’t always answer questions," he said. "And I told them, 'if you’re in my district, I’ll get back to you. It may not be the answer you want, but I’ll give you the truth. I don’t promise to get you all the answers you want to hear, but I’m going to get you an answer.'"
Early voting continues through April 27. Longview ISD trustees Michael Tubb and Troy Simmons also are up for reelection, and both filed for another term and are unopposed.