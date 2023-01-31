UPDATE: Kilgore College and White Oak ISDs have joined Longview ISD in delaying classes Wednesday morning.
"With the potential of hazardous driving conditions, Kilgore College campuses (both Kilgore and KC-Longview) will delay opening until 10 a.m.," KC said in a statement. "All classes scheduled before 10 a.m. on Wednesday will begin at 10 a.m. KC employees will also report at 10 a.m."
White Oak ISD announced on Facebook that it will delay classes by two hours Wednesday to 10 a.m., with buses also running two hours late because of "possible poor road conditions in the early morning hours."
ORIGINAL STORY:
Longview ISD is delaying classes by two hours Wednesday because of the possibility of winter weather conditions.
"School buses will pick up at their designated stops two hours later than a regular school day, and start times will begin two hours later," the district said in a Facebook post. "However, the dismissal time for Wednesday will remain on the regular schedule.
"District leadership will continue to monitor local weather and road conditions. If a further closure is needed, our community and local media will be informed as soon as possible through all our various communication and notification services."
Forecasts call for borderline freezing temperatures as well as continued rainfall through Wednesday morning.