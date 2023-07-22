KILGORE — Region 7 Education Service Center has announced Joanna Esparza from Chapel Hill ISD and Schrundagale Griffith from Longview ISD as Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for Region 7 Education Service Center.
Both educators will represent Region 7 as semifinalists for 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.
Esparza and Griffith were nominated by their school districts for their exceptional commitment to student success, their passion to initiate activities that improve instruction and their willingness to make meaningful contributions to education, Region 7 said in a statement.
Griffith is a sixth grade math teacher at Foster Middle School.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at LeTourneau University and worked briefly in the corporate world before becoming an educator. She then obtained her teaching certification and completed her Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Texas A&M University — Texarkana.
Griffith spent 12 years at Hallsville Junior High School as a math teacher and interventionalist before moving to Foster in fall 2021.
“Mrs. Griffith embodies the true spirit of an exceptional educator, and we are immensely proud to have her as part of our Longview ISD family,” said Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox. “Her commitment to academic excellence and the success of our students sets an exemplary standard for the entire district.”
Esparza is a second grade dual-language teacher at Wise Elementary School in Chapel Hill.
She started teaching 18 years ago as an ESL paraprofessional while earning her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Texas at Tyler. After graduation, she transitioned into a full-time dual-language teacher and obtained her Master of Science in Educational Leadership also from UT-Tyler.
As a child of Mexican immigrants, Esparza answered her calling in leading students in the dual-language program.
“Dual language is my passion, and I seek to always find ways to teach my students that being bilingual is a gift,” she said. “Dual language learners are the future, and I am beyond blessed to help them make a difference.”
PHOTOS: Region 7 Teacher of the Year Luncheon
At Region 7’s Teacher of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday in Kilgore, both winners were presented with grand prizes, courtesy of Orr Cadillac. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the elementary and secondary winners.
In October, Esparza and Griffith will compete against the other 38 Regional Teachers of the Year, who are reviewed by a panel of judges at TASA Headquarters in Austin.
Six finalists will be chosen, and they will be invited to Austin for interviews. Winners will be chosen and announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony in Round Rock.
The Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will become spokespeople for all teachers in the state. They also will serve as traveling ambassadors for public education with a schedule of speeches, workshops and presentations while continuing to teach at their schools.
TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators.
Region 7 ESC participates in the planning, development, coordination, implementation, and evaluation of innovative educational programs for 95 school districts and 10 charter schools in the counties of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Panola, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.