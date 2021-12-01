Playing the role of Santa Claus, Longview ISD Foundation members surprised LISD teachers and students Wednesday morning with academic field trip grants.
Kay Ray, foundation executive director, and other members walked the halls of three campuses to hand out more than $16,006 in grants. Schools visited Wednesday were Bramlette STEAM Academy, Judson STEAM Academy and Foster Middle School.
The awarded teachers weren't told in advance they had won the grants and were in disbelief when taken out of their classrooms and presented oversized checks.
Bramlette STEAM Academy was awarded $7,000 to send 90 fifth-grade students to Sky Ranch, which is a camp that will allow them to bring what they’ve been learning in their science classrooms to life.
After her surprise, fifth-grade teacher TaShebra Walker explained her excitement about the trip to students who were gathered in the school's cafeteria.
“I don’t even have all the words to say guys, I am surprised. All I know is that you guys will cherish this. We’re going to learn some things,” she said. “I am so excited for you all.
“You guys will see how water travels to make all these different things. You guys will be able to make planes and little rockets. We’ll be able to test things and design.,” she said. “We’re taking everything that we learn in science that we have been looking in the books and labs that we will actually bring to life. We will actually reach out and do these things.”
Other Bramlette grant recipients were Anibal Colon and Rosemary Taylor.
Judson STEAM Academy received two academic field trip grants.
One award of $925 was given to Ivonne Guerra for a field trip to Texas State Technical College in Marshall for 150 seventh-grade students, who will learn about the school and the certifications it offers.
The second grant for $3,300 was given to Brandis Jamerson, Kimberly Hatten and Kateri Howard for a trip by 196 eighth-grade students to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. The students are set to visit the college's planetarium to learn more about space and science.
Melanie Pondant, Judson principal, said she is grateful for the LISD Foundation, especially how the grants help students with their future.
“Our teachers are amazing. They’re always looking for our students' best interest to expose them to new things, especially with college. We’re always thinking forward,” she said. “If we can expose them to that here, and teachers are doing that with these awards, then it’s the best thing for the kids. ”
The last visit Wednesday by the foundation members was to award Foster Middle School agriculture teacher Brandon Williamson with a grant of $4,781 for 70 eighth-grade students to visit the Dallas World Aquarium and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Ray said this year's funding was raised with the help of generous community donors, a pecan sale and Green Out T-shirt sales.
Heather Hilton, chair of the foundation's John. W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grants, said the process of picking out winners was hard this year, and it's getting more difficult.
She said the grant essays are scored by a foundation committee .