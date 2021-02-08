Two former East Texas superintendents have joined the staff at Longview ISD after board members approved the hirings at their regular Monday meeting.
Trustees voted in favor of hiring former Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry and former Carthage ISD chief John Wink.
Guidry is now the Longview ISD assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology, replacing Joey Jones who resigned to take a job in DeSoto. Spring Hill ISD officially accepted Guidry’s resignation on Jan. 28.
Board President Shan Bauer said the district would miss Jones and his positive impact on the district but that Superintendent James Wilcox has an “ability to seek out those who are on the same innovative wavelength he has.
“We are looking forward to working with (Guidry),” she said. “We have heard nothing but good things, especially his background in finance. That’s something that’s very, very important in a school district this size.”
The district hired Wink as the coordinator of policy and new schools. Wink, who left Carthage ISD in November after the board voted to voluntarily separate from him, has also worked at Gilmer, Hallsville and Longview schools.
The role will support the Office of Innovation and Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman, according to the district.
“John Wink brings a variety of skills and abilities that will strengthen our Office of Innovation,” Wilcox said. “We’re glad to add someone of his caliber and background to our administrative team.”
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams announced at the meeting that Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler is trying to designate a day for educators to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Williams said he received the news on Monday and that the hope is for Gregg County educators to be able to sign up in advance to potentially receive the vaccine on March 7. He said he believes 3,500 is the maximum number of doses that will be available, and it will be first come, first served.
Bauer said the district is doing everything it can to get teachers vaccine access, but she said they will not be required to get a vaccine.
The district, along with Pine Tree and White Oak, also is working with the company Aurora Concepts to provide COVID-19 vaccines for teachers. If the vaccine becomes available, the district will not know how many of them there are until 24 hours before they are administered. Williams said the company still has not received vaccines.
Also in COVID-19 news in the district, trustees heard a presentation from John Follis, the president of Harvest Innovative Solutions, on new technology he said his company can bring the district to fight the virus.
He said the fear from parents and teachers about being in school is real but that his company’s technology can help combat that fear by cleaning and sanitizing the air inside schools.
Follis said the technology works with the air conditioning system to filter moisture from the air and sanitize it with hydrogen peroxide. He said the virus spreads in the air, so wiping down surfaces does not combat it enough.
“What we want to do is bring a message of hope for your students, your parents, your teachers, that we can now provide a solution that will allow them to come back to school and back to work with a level of confidence,” Follis said.
There was no action on bringing the technology to the district.
The board also approved the calendar for the 2021-22 school year with a start date of Aug. 16 and a last day of school on May 25.
Wilcox said the calendar presented is assuming things “return to normal.” The administration could present a calendar with changes to adjust to the pandemic later this year.
He also said the district is planning a summer school for students who want to attend to help make up for any learning gaps from the current school year.