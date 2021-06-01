COVID Vaccine (copy)
Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

Longview ISD will host another vaccination clinic on June 9 at Longview High School.

Students ages 12 to 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Though they do not have to attend Longview ISD to get a vaccine, there must be a parent/guardian present, according to the district.

Those who want to receive the vaccine can register at the Texas Department of State Health Services website at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/ .

For more information or to set an appointment, call 903-237-2605.

This is the second vaccine clinic the district is hosting. The first was in May.

