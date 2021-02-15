Principals from around the state could soon be coming to Longview ISD to be trained with mentors in the district.
Chief Innovation Officer James Coleman told the school board this past week that the district conducted interviews with the Texas Education Agency for final approval of a Principal Residency grant that could bring 10 principals to the district for a year. The principals would be residents learning from principal mentors while completing their master's degrees.
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said in a written statement that the grant gives districts the opportunity to increase its "number of well-prepared, diverse instructional leaders by building sustainable leadership pipelines and growing quality principal residency programs."
If selected, the district will receive up to $700,000 from the state for a maximum of 10 residents.
"Candidates will commit to serving as an educational leader in the district for three years following graduation and completion of the residency program," Rojas said.
Coleman also told the board the district has received preliminary approval for a Teacher Leadership grant.
Rojas said the grant awards range from $10,000 to $100,000 and can be used at up to 10 campuses.
"The funding must be used to incentivize teacher participants and to partner with an approved Texas Education Agency Texas Instructional Leader entity," he said. "This grant program has three distinct pathways, and the district submitted its application in compliance with pathway 1 — to build teacher capacity as instructional leaders."
There are several goals of the grant, Rojas said. One is to retain highly effective teachers in classrooms across the states. Additionally, the grant aims to improve the instructional effectiveness of teachers by using campus-based leadership models.
If awarded to the district, the grant would help increase the number of National Board Certified teachers earning a recognized designation through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program, he said.
The TIA is part of House Bill 3 and is a program that helps more teachers earn a six-figure salary and aims to keep good teachers in classrooms where they are most needed.
Rojas said the grant also provides "opportunities for teachers to meaningfully engage with and influence local policy and program decisions related to the Teacher Incentive Allotment, ESSA Equity Plans, and students' access to highly effective teachers."