Longview ISD's cafeteria workers, secretaries, teacher aides and other hourly employees will see higher pay in the coming school year, following approval of an hourly pay scale that sets the district's minimum wage at $15 an hour.
The district in May adopted a compensation package with teacher and staff raises for the coming school year.
"A lot has happened since May," said James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, during Monday night's board of trustees meeting. "The market has shifted drastically."
He said the district has been talking about the need to increase its minimum hourly wage to $15 for more than a year.
"We're confident this is something we must do for two very important reasons," he said, starting with the increased cost of living.
"Every person here has an impact on how a student performs in school," Hockenberry continued, and added that he is proud of the recommendation to increase the minimum hourly wage.
He said as far as he knows Longview ISD is the only district in the area that has taken this step.
"If we're not the first, we're one of the first ..." he said. "We're moving into a new stratosphere as far as compensation for our hourly workers and it needs to happen."
At the same time, the pay plan the board approved unanimously on Monday adjusts the pay grades for all hourly workers.
"You still need to have equity, balance," Hockenberry said.
The initial compensation package approved in May came with a $1.9 million cost, and was spread over all employees. The additional adjustments for hourly workers approved on Monday will cost about $531,000, Hockenberry said. Equity adjustments are then expected to cost about $119,000. The total cost of increases for hourly workers is expected to be about $965,000 in the coming budget year. The increases will affect all of the district's 502 hourly employees
The pay plan the board approved Monday consists of three classifications: auxiliary, clerical/technical and instructional support. Each of those has six to eight pay grades, each with a minimum, mid and maximum hourly rate. Under the previous pay plan, auxiliary workers' lowest pay grade had a minimum wage of $12.04. It will be $15 an hour in the coming year. The top pay grade in that classification had a minimum wage of $25.02. It will increase to $25.40 in the coming budget year.
The Instructional Support classification will see the same increases in the minimum wage for the lowest pay grade. At the top pay grade, the minimum will change from $21.57 to $21.89.
For clerical/technical workers, minimum wage in the lowest pay grade will increase from $12.17 to $15 an hour. The minimum wage in the top pay grade would increase from $25.03 to $25.41.
Also on Monday, Superintendent James Wilcox told the board that the district will implement a new security measure at all campuses in the coming year. All classroom doors will be required to be locked during class. He said Trustee Ginia Northcutt previously had provided a report to the board on the issue, and he said in the data he's seen, "there has never been a student injured in all the years of school shootings when they entered the building and the classroom door was locked."
He said the district is considering how to address security at Longview High School, where there are multiple entries.
"All our other campuses have one entry point," he said, in which the outside doors are locked and people must be buzzed into the vestibule to gain entry to the building.
One resident also addressed the board Monday night, telling them she has "quite a few concerns," including the recent arrests of six former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School who are accused abusing special needs students. She said she doesn't think the district has provided enough information to the community about that situation.
She said she also recently found a news article from 2018 about a petition that called for the board to hire a full-time superintendent and asked if the board had ever considered that. Lower also expressed concern about content available to students in school libraries.
"There are a lot of us that have some serious concerns in how the district is being managed," she said.