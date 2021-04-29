Longview ISD officials are looking to save hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by possibly changing how the district rehires retired educators.
Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry presented a report at Wednesday’s board meeting that said in September 2005, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas started applying a 14.5% surcharge to districts for hiring retired educators who returned to teaching full-time. That amount has increased and will continue to do so, he said.
Hockenberry said, at first, many districts paid the surcharge but have since stopped. Longview ISD still does, and it costs between $560,000 and $575,000 annually.
“We need retired educators. Every school district does — they bring experience,” he said. “Sustaining that annual cost is going to be very difficult moving into the future.”
Hockenberry said LISD administration is considering “grandfathering in” all 52 retired teachers employed by the district. With that move, the district then would require any newly hired retired educator to pay the surcharge.
“I want to be perfectly clear that we’re not standing here to take anything away,” he said. “We’re just not sure we can continue forward with this.”
Place 1 Trustee Michael Tubb said he’s concerned about not making that policy a case-by-case basis.
“If there’s a situation in the future where (the employee) can’t afford (the surcharge fee) but they benefit our district, are we doing our district a disservice?” he asked.
Hockenberry said a problem with a case-by-case system is employees could find out the district is paying the fee for some but not for others.
“I would think it would be better if you’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it to avoid the conflict in that group,” he said.
However, Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt said contracts are confidential, and if an employee is talking about it, it wouldn’t be the district’s fault.
She also presented Hockenberry with another option.
Northcutt suggested the district pay a certain percentage of the surcharge that can be maintained in its budget.
Hockenberry said he will consider the suggestions from trustees and gather more information and data to present to the board before the issue is placed on the agenda as an action item.
In other business Wednesday, Director of Special Education Maureen Lewis gave a report to the board about expanding the district’s dyslexia program.
At a previous meeting, Tubb said he wanted dyslexia teachers at all campuses after he found out there are none at the middle and high schools.
The district has seven dyslexia teachers, Lewis said, and two more are needed. One will serve the district’s three middle schools next year.
Typically as students with dyslexia get older, they either test out of needing the services or they go to special education, Lewis said.
The district will continue to collect data on those who need services, she said.
Hockenberry said awareness of dyslexia is rising, not just in Longview ISD but across the state. The district is screening every kindergarten-through second-grade students, which is leading to more identifications.
“This is going to be, if it’s not already, the fastest growing program in Longview,” he said. “We’re going to have to make sure that no matter where that student is that we provide them the necessary interventions to get them where they need to be to be successful.”
The board also approved the continuation of its voluntary desegregation plan that was adopted in August 2018. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights requires the plan be approved annually.
According to board documents, the district became subject to a court-ordered desegregation plan in 1970. The plan was designed to “eliminate one-race schools and achieve racial balance between the district’s Black and white student populations.”
In 2018, that order was lifted. The voluntary plan now outlines several ways the district can continue those goals.
“I feel that it is working to the extent that it was proposed,” Board President Shan Bauer said. “When we came out from under the order from the Office of Civil Rights, there was some concern for if things were to change within the community, the state, the world in general, that we would have regrets in doing so. But since we’ve come from under it, we’ve seen nothing but continued progress.”
During his report, Superintendent James Wilcox said U.S. News & World Report ranked Longview High School as the top high school in the Longview area.
“We take a lot of pride in that, and I think that speaks well to all the good you are doing for the students in the Longview area,” Wilcox said. “Others are recognizing what we are doing for students in the district.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are determined based on college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.