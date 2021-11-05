Longview ISD parents can now track when their children board and exit a school bus and receive notifications if there is a route problem or mechanical issue.
The Zonar Systems program officially launched Oct. 27 after the board of trustees unanimously agreed to purchase the tracking system, Z-Pass, in July for $37,827 .
The system, which has been installed on all 60 LISD buses, allows parents to use an app to get real-time location updates as students arrive to and from school.
Parents can use the school access code of 75602 and their child's unique student ID to access the tracking details and enable notifications.
The information is immediately and securely available to authorized parents on the MyView app, which can be downloaded in the Apple app store, the Google Play apps tore or via text message.
Longview ISD students have received a card to scan when they enter and exit a bus for tracking purposes. Replacement cards are available for $2 if a card is lost.
The district said the goal of the program is to provide parents with peace of mind when students are riding a bus.
A total of 2,300 students use the LISD transportation system, and the department hasn’t received any negative reactions since the tracking system launched, the district said in a statement.
For a video of how the tracking system works, go to tinyurl.com/lisdzpass .
