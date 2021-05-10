Longview ISD trustees on Monday approved buying nearly two dozen new cameras for some of the district's older buses among a variety of purchases meant to improve the district.
The 23 upgraded cameras with 360-degree viewing and Wi-Fi for some of the district's older buses will cost $57,485, which can be paid for with money from a second round of federal stimulus funds recently released to schools by the state.
Assistant Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the purchase will mean the district's entire fleet will be covered with the cameras.
Trustees at Monday's board meeting also approved a contract with Schneider Electric to complete facilities projects including replacing heating and air conditioning at the Education Service Center, replacing two boilers at Longview High School, replacing one boiler at Johnston-McQueen and design of the ag barn extension.
The projects will cost $599,244, and some will be able to be paid with grants from the stimulus package and some from the district's general fund balance.
Additionally, the board approved an approximate $250,000 expenditure for International Baccalaureate training for more than 350 employees. The training is part of the district's effort to be fully IB-certified.
The final purchase approved was for South Ward Elementary School. The campus will be getting a Creative Learning SmartLab system for $180,324. It is being paid for with federal funds.
According to its website, SmartLab supports project-based learning with a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math focus.
The board also received a report on the Teacher Incentive Allotment program form Chief Human Resources Officer John York.
TIA is part of House Bill 3 and is a state program that aims at keeping teachers in the classroom at schools with a high poverty level by creating a realistic pathway to six-figure salaries.
Because Longview ISD already has a local incentive allotment program, it was chosen as one of the first 26 districts to be in the program.
York said the number of teachers in the district chosen for the incentives increased by 30 from last year to 82.
"This increase raises total allotment to $984,869 and it’s all state funded," he said. "I’m just very pleased and very excited about that."
There will be 11 teachers that will exceed $100,000 salaries this year, York said.
Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams also gave a COVID-19 report and said as of Monday, with results from district testing, there are no active COVID-19 cases the district is aware of.
He also said the district will be providing another student vaccine clinic scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. on May 19. Staff from the Texas Department of Health Services will be on site to administer the vaccines.
Williams said a parent will have to be present with the student to get the vaccine. No student is required to get the vaccine, it is an optional service the district is providing.
Trustee Ginia Northcutt praised how the district has handled the pandemic.
"I’m so impressed at how forward thinking our district is and how ahead of the mark you all are," she said. "There are still schools that have not gone back to class. It's very obvious that this district not only educates the mind of every student but cares about the heart."
Northcutt went on to say she thinks the way the district handled the pandemic should be a national model.
Board President Shan Bauer also praised the district's handling of the pandemic.
"We have worked very hard and diligently to get through the pandemic," she said. "It's heartbreaking that there are students still not in school, in public schools. I never thought i'd live through a time where I could say that. I'm so grateful and so thankful for this district and the things that we are doing on the ground to make things better for our students."
To the start of the meeting, Dr. Samir Germanwala took his oath of office for Place 3 on the board. The seat was left vacant by Chris Mack in November. Trustees Troy Simmons and Michael Tubb, both of whom ran unopposed, also were sworn in for another term.