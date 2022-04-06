After a water main break canceled classes Wednesday across the city, Longview ISD will remain out Thursday while Spring Hill students are back on campuses.
Meanwhile, Pine Tree ISD officials said they are waiting for an update from the city of Longview scheduled by 10 p.m. to decide if classes will resume Thursday.
Longview ISD officials decided campuses will not reopen Thursday in order to prepare all facilities to reopen Friday, according to a statement from the district. Employees also are not required to report Thursday unless directed to do so by administrators.
While water pressure and capacity drastically improved by Wednesday afternoon, district officials do not believe the water has returned to safe levels for sanitation purposes at all campuses, according to the statement.
Officials plans to use Thursday to equip all campuses with water bottles and hand sanitizer and provide the necessary staff training to ensure a deep understanding of boil water notice guidelines in order to provide the safest situation possible under the conditions, the district said.
The district added that cafeteria and childcare facilities will follow all required guidelines and restrictions under the boiled water advisory safety protocols, and bottled water will be provided at stations throughout all affected campuses.
Students and staff may also choose to bring their own water bottles to school on Friday, as water fountains will be temporarily disabled until the boil water advisory has been lifted and city water lines have been flushed.
The district has acquired 24,000 water bottles for student and staff use on most LISD campuses. Judson Middle School and Johnston-McQueen Elementary School are the only district facilities not impacted by the outage and boil water advisory.
Spring Hill ISD campuses are no longer under the city's boil water notice zone. District officials said classes will resume Thursday at regularly scheduled times pending no additional problems.