After discussion about overturning a previous board decision, Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said the decision to bring a new air filtration system to the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy campus will not move forward at this time.
At a May school board meeting, the board approved installing a $267,605 air sanitization system called CIMR from Harvest Innovative Solutions at the campus. The system uses hydrogen peroxide to sanitize the air.
At Monday’s meeting, there was an action item on the agenda to consider reversing the decision.
Trustee Dr. Samir Germanwala said he would not approve the system.
“This is something I know, and if there’s no data, how can I say yes?” he said.
“As a physician, we are approached as a Longview Regional board all the time about different room disinfectants,” he said. “Just think about this, if this was something used across the country it would be in the finest institutions, it would be in areas where people are immune compromised. It is not.”
Germanwala raised concerns about a lack of testing on the system with children of the age at the Montessori campus. He said data at other places with adults is not the same.
“I find it tough to take data that you’re going to put in the U.S. Air Force, Houston Baptist university, and extrapolate that into 3-, 4-, 5-year-old children,” he said. “I don’t know that that does to a 3-year-old.”
Wilcox said the recommendation was to do a trial run on a campus, and it is an option to try it somewhere else such as the high school or administration building.
He said the administration would not move forward with it at this time, but will leave it on the table and it could be a topic at a future meeting.
The board also approved a resolution it will submit to the Texas Association of School Boards to be considered as an advocacy issue for the association.
The submitted resolutions help guide TASB’s advocacy agenda, trustee and incoming TASB President Ted Beard said. The resolution will be heard by the TASB resolution committee, then if pushed forward, it will be heard and debated at the delegate assembly. It needs a 2/3 vote to pass.
The resolution is a response to House Bill 3979, known as the critical race theory bill, which says teachers cannot be compelled to discuss current events, and must explore various viewpoints without giving deference to either side, according to the Texas Tribune. The bill also bans the teaching of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which examines U.S. History from the date enslaved people first arrived on American soil.
The governor also has signed a bill creating the 1836 Project, which Beard said “in which they want to limit what teachers are teaching as it related to the historical content or the full historical content of history, especially in Texas.”
The resolution Longview ISD approved says the district supports a “curriculum that does not limit its instruction and discussions about current events and America’s and Texas’ history and other social issues.”
Trustee Troy Simmons said a lot of Texas history is ignored in schools — such as Red Summer in 1919 when several racial riots took place, including in Longview.
“We walk around here in total ignorance of what Texas is and we white wash everything,” he said. “How the inequality exists and how it’s perpetuated, and it’s done by codifying it in law so it is never discussed.”
The legislature is trying to set up a history program that denies people knowledge, Simmons said.
“The only way you counteract that is you come back and fight against that law,” he said. “They’re repeating the same old crap from 100 years ago. It is 2021, and we’re going back to 1920 in our legislative session.”
He said the resolution says the district wants to address it, and if TASB deems it worthy all schools need to address it.
“It is a pushback against what the leaders in this state are trying to do,” Simmons said. “African American people, Black people, brown people don’t want to take anything to anyone, we want to have fair access to what is there and the state of Texas is trying to take that away from us.”
The board also approved the superintendent to request a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to exceed the 15% cap of public charter schools in a district, The current three-year waiver will expire this summer.
The waiver allows all schools in Longview ISD to be Senate Bill 1882 charter schools, meaning the district gets financial compensation for allowing nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools.