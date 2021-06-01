Longview ISD has scheduled another vaccination clinic June 9 at Longview High School.
Students ages 12 to 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Although students do not have to attend Longview ISD to get a vaccine, a parent/guardian must be present, according to the district.
Those who want to receive the vaccine can register at the Texas Department of State Health Services website at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/ .
For information or to set an appointment, call (903) 237-2605.
The district's first COVID-19 vaccine clinic was in May.