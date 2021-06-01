COVID Vaccine (copy)
Buy Now
Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo

Longview ISD has scheduled another vaccination clinic June 9 at Longview High School.

Students ages 12 to 18 will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Although students do not have to attend Longview ISD to get a vaccine, a parent/guardian must be present, according to the district.

Those who want to receive the vaccine can register at the Texas Department of State Health Services website at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/ .

For information or to set an appointment, call (903) 237-2605.

The district's first COVID-19 vaccine clinic was in May.

Recommended for You


Tags

Kristen is the News-Journal's education reporter. A Longview native, she got a journalism degree and a graduate certificate at Texas Tech University. She covers a variety of issues, including school finance, board meetings and happenings at local schools.