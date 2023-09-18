Editors note: This is part of a series of stories detailing renovations and additions that would be funded by Longview ISD’s proposed November bond election.
Longview ISD would combine its Early Head Start, Head Start and traditional child care programs on one campus in a proposal that district voters will consider Nov. 7.
The district is asking voters for permission to borrow almost $360 million for various projects around the district, broken into two propositions. Proposition A is for almost $292 million and includes about $62.3 million for a new early childhood center.
The new center would alleviate waiting lists for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs, which benefit low-income families with tuition paid for by a federal grant distributed through the Region 7 Education Service Center. The programs provide access to child care, early learning programs and other services for eligible families.
Wayne Guidry, the district’s assistant superintendent for finance, pointed to the District’s A rating, International Baccalaureate and other programs at the high school as examples of the district's success.
(The Early Head Start and Head Start programs) are “probably the most important thing this district does to reach kids that are growing up in poverty at an early age,” he said.
Playing for Keeps is on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard inside a structure built in 1952 for what was G.K. Foster Elementary School. It houses the Early Head Start program and the traditional child care program, which serves mostly the children of district teachers and other staff members — custodians and instructional assistants, for instance, and sometimes students’ children. (One high school student has a child enrolled this year in Early Head Start, with Guidry explaining high students often would not qualify for the program if they are still living with their parents.)
The child care program has 160 students whose parents pay full tuition, which is $100 a week plus registration costs and $90 a week for children age 2 and older, plus registration costs, according to Lisha Fluellen, who oversees the programs within Playing for Keeps.
Guidry said the district does provide additional funding for the child care program.
The $62 million price tag to build a new facility includes the purchase of land if necessary, but Guidry said the district is first assessing whether it already owns suitable land where it could build the new early childhood facility if voters approve the bond proposal.
The facility would provide more space and be built with appropriate features for young children, updated technology and would include a cafeteria and outdoor play areas. Guidry said if the bond proposal is approved the district would seek design input from "people on the ground" at those campuses.
"To me, that's how you make a phenomenal campus," he said.
Fluellen said Early Head Start serves children ages 4 weeks to 25 months, and teachers must meet education and training requirements for the program.
Head Start, which serves pre-kindergarten children, is at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy at U.S. 80. and Eastman Road. Jacqueline Burnett is director of that campus, including the Head Start program.
Fluellen said 88 students are enrolled in Early Head Start, with 22 teachers and a current waiting list of 50 students.
At East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, 14 certified teachers are assisted by 14 instructional assistants who teach 280 students in the Head Start program. Burnett said that program has a waiting list of 50 students already approved for the program but for whom there is no room. Another waiting list includes 100 students who qualify by income but haven’t been approved for the program.
The existing Play For Keeps building is 31,032 square feet, and the proposed new building would be 115,245 square feet, providing space to address the waiting lists and future growth, Fluellen and Burnett said.
The relocation also would provide needed space at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. The former G.K. Foster building would become offices for staff in the technology and special education departments.
Fluellen and Burnett are enthusiastic supporters of the Early Head Start and Head Start programs.
“The why is reaching the students that need that early intervention.” Fluellen said of the need for the programs.
“You have parents out there who cannot afford quality daycare,” Fluellen said, adding that the program helps those students get a good “first start.”
Burnett said the district could serve more children in these programs if it had more space.
“We need a facility where we know we could address the needs of the community,” she said. Burnett said estimates show the district isn’t serving 73% of children eligible for the pre-K program, according to data she cited from the Texas Education Agency and Texas Workforce Commission’s Child Care and Early Learning Division.
She also pointed to information from the First Five Years Fund, an advocacy group that works to “ensure all children from birth through age five have equitable access to affordable, comprehensive, high-quality care and education to support their healthy development and help them achieve their full potential in school and life.”
Information from the organization says “a vast majority” of a child’s brain development occurs before kindergarten, with more than 1 million new neural connections forming every second in the first few years of life.
“Research shows both short- and long-term benefits for children who attend high-quality programs, including lasting gains in both IQ and social-emotional skills,” says information from First Five Years Fund. “These gains prepare individuals to do well in school, earn high wages as adults, liver healthier lives, avoid incarceration, raise stronger families and contribute to society."