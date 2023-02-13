Longview ISD Director of Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier hopes the addition of a new 960-square-foot greenhouse will help the district’s garden bring even more to the table — the lunch table, to be exact.
For more than five years, the district has supplemented student meals with fruits and vegetables produced from its almost 5-acre garden behind the Education Support Center on East Young Street.
Dozier said the garden saved the district about $3,500 this past year by growing 976 pounds of turnip greens but wants to see the garden produce even more.
“In the past, with 13 campuses to feed, we haven’t produced enough to feed students for the whole year,” she said. "But the greenhouse addition will extend our growing season and allow more to be produced.”
While benefitting the district with food-cost savings, Dozier said the ultimate benefit is to the children.
“It benefits the students by adding the fresh fruits and vegetables to their meals,” she said.
District Farm to Table/Gardens Coordinator James Beasley said the greenhouse will save the district more money through growing produce year-round and from seed rather than purchasing already sprouted fruits and vegetables.
A half-dozen seedlings cost anywhere from $5 to $7, he said while checking in Friday on seedlings that already were sprouting in the greenhouse.
“Here, we spent $12 on seeds and already have over 200 seedlings," Beasley said.
He said the goal is to eventually start all the garden’s produce, which includes squash, bell peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, broccoli and more, from seed.
Continuing the theme of savings, the greenhouse holds 12 large potting tables that Beasley said would have been about $600 each if purchased commercially, but staff members built it themselves at a cost of about $700 total.
Beasley said the greenhouse, along with its concrete slab and heating and cooling system, cost $57,000 to build and was 100% funded with grants.