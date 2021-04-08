Two elected city of Longview leaders are among four Longview ISD distinguished alumni set to be honored at a May 21 ceremony.
Along with Mayor Andy Mack and District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, the district also will recognize Blanche Henderson Brick and Joe Don Holley.
The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. with the Longview ISD Foundation commemorative brick presentation at the Lobo Foundation Plaza, which is near the home entrance to Lobo Stadium.
Following the ceremony, an 11:30 a.m. reception is scheduled at Lobo Coliseum with lunch at noon.
“Distinguished alumni typically have excelled professionally, in addition to serving the communities in which they live,” the district said. “Honorees are nominated at-large and chosen by a committee of previous honorees, volunteer Distinguished Alumni Committee members and the district’s Community Relations office.”
Brick graduated from Longview High School in 1957 and then received her bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University. She then earned her master’s degree in education from George Washington University, a master’s degree in American history from the University of Hawaii and her Ph.D. in education, curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.
Brick worked in several schools, including Longview ISD, as a teacher. She also worked in Dallas public schools as well as in Pakistan and Hawaii.
Since her retirement in 2017, Brick has served on boards and civic organizations as well as two terms on the College Station City Council.
Mack graduated from Longview High School in 1978, later attending Kilgore College and graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University. He later earned his doctorate of dental surgery from Baylor University.
After completing his surgical residency in Houston in 1989, Mack returned to his hometown to join East Texas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, where he still works.
Mack was elected mayor in 2015 and before that was District 4 councilman from 1997 to 2005. He also has served as council liaison for numerous civic committees and boards, was a founding board member for Legacy Longview and worked on the development and creation of the Lear Park Complex.
Wade graduated from Longview High School in 1986. He attended and played basketball at Mount Hood College and St. Martin’s University and then earned his master’s degree in speech from Oregon State University and Shonan Institute of Technology in Japan.
In 1999, Wray returned to the United States to work at a New York City law firm . Two years later, he started Wade International marketing consultancy, which later transitioned into Wray Wade Enterprises in 2005.
He is a member of the Texas Workforce Commission Board, the Longview Symphony, Legacy Longview, the Longview Economic Development Corp. board and the Longview Greggton Rotary Club.
Holley graduated from Longview High School in 1990 and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Texas.
In 1996, he started working at KS Inc. of Dallas and is now the senior vice president and principal shareholder. Some of the facilities he has been part of include the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas Ambulatory Pavilion in Austin, Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph Behavioral Health in Wichita, St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fort Duncan Medical Center in Eagle Pass, multiple Seton Medical Centers in Texas and others.