Longview ISD is looking to fill about 50 positions, and applicants will have a chance to be considered at a district career fair Saturday.
The event is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, 400 N. Eastman Road.
District spokesman Francisco Rojas said in a statement that the event will follow COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing.
Applicants can fill out an application at lisd.org before the event and bring copies of their resume, transcripts, teaching certificates and three letters of recommendation Saturday, Rojas said.
The district needs to fill several types of roles.
"The district is seeking certified and highly-qualified elementary and secondary teachers in all subjects — including critical need areas like English language arts, mathematics and science — as well as health services, social studies, Spanish and reading," Rojas said. "We are also looking to fill positions in several departments such as maintenance, transportation, IT, child nutrition and more."
Rojas said Spanish-language staff will be at the event for Spanish-speakers seeking employment.
"Hopefully, we are putting the fun into finding a job. This is why we have established local partnerships in order to provide a different and unique experience," he said. "We’re planning to have 'kids zone' on-site for anyone who needs child care, food trucks and some local partners setting up booths to help applicants not familiar with the area to get involved in the Longview community."