Longview ISD will host an event called “Conversation with Dr. Wilcox” from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 15 at the district administration building, 1301 E. Young St.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the purpose of this event is to provide parents with the opportunity to talk about district initiatives, ask questions and highlight concerns along with administrators and district board members.
Anyone wishing to attend in person must abide by COVID-19 guidelines, as only limited seating capacity is available, according to the district. The meeting also will be streamed on Longview ISD’s YouTube channel.
Residents who want to attend in-person can register at tinyurl.com/jwdtnpj8 . Anyone wishing to attend the meeting virtually also can use that online form to submit questions.
The meeting also will serve as a launching point for the first Longview ISD: State of the District address at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
For information, contact LISD Community Relations at ask@lisd.org or call (903) 381-2200.