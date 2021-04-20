A social media post shared Tuesday by Longview ISD in support of Place 3 board candidate Dr. Samir Germanwala later was removed.
The district had shared an Instagram post by Simple Bare Necessities, a nonprofit organization started by Longview High School student Arya Germanwala, daughter of Germanwala. That original post expressed support for her father's campaign.
Germanwala faces Tiffany Angus for the Place 3 trustee position on the May 1 ballot.
Texas Election Code prohibits school districts from advocating for board candidates' campaigns and using any district resources, including employees' time, for "political advertising."
"That post was shared in error by a staffer, and has since been deleted," Community Relations Director Matthew Prosser said in a statement. "The employee has been reprimanded, and the matter is being handled internally."
Dr. Gana Nadiga, Germanwala’s wife, said Tuesday that her family did not ask for the Instagram post to be shared by Longview ISD and had no knowledge of the district sharing the post.
She said the post was innocent and "simply a daughter thanking her father for supporting her nonprofit."