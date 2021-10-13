Attorneys for Longview ISD argued during a virtual hearing Wednesday that Superintendent James Wilcox had the authority to issue a mask mandate under the Texas Education Code and was fulfilling his duties by providing a safe atmosphere for students and employees.
The hearing in Judge Vincent Dulweber's County Court at Law No. 2 was to determine if the Texas Attorney General's Office has the authority to bring a lawsuit against the district. Testimony is set to continue at 9 a.m. Oct. 20.
The AG's office sued Longview ISD in September, seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to stop the district from enforcing its mask mandate.
The lawsuit argues that Gov. Greg Abbott had issued an executive order that bars school districts from issuing mask requirements. It's one of a number of similar ones the AG's office filed against multiple school districts that also had issued mask mandates.
The school district's attorneys also said Wednesday that while Abbott has the authority to issue executive orders under the Texas Disaster Act, prohibiting mask mandates does not fall under the act.
Dr. Samir Germanwala, a cardiologist and Longview ISD board member, also testified during Wednesday's hearing.
Germanwala said he has conducted research regarding COVID-19 numbers and mentioned Longview Medical Center has had to postpone surgeries because of a high number of virus patients.
He referred to the hospital as a “war zone.”
Germanwala also said the school board did not vote in favor of the mask mandate in August and that it was implemented by Wilcox. He added, however, that he was in favor of the mandate and the rest of the board unanimously agreed with the decision.