Members of the Longview ISD community spoke Thursday with Superintendent James Wilcox on topics such as charter agreements, staffing and remote learning.
The first "A Conversation with Dr. Wilcox" gathering was held at Longview ISD's administration building for stakeholders to ask questions related to the district. Limited space was available for event attendance, but questions could be submitted in advance, and the meeting was livestreamed.
A few submitted questions concerned the district's Senate Bill 1882 charter partnerships. SB 1882 is legislation that gives public school districts financial incentive for partnering with nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools. All of Longview ISD's schools are SB 1882 charters.
The district has three partners: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
Wilcox clarified how the charters are measured. He said the district is still evaluated and rated by the Texas Education Agency as a district; it does not receive separate results for its charter partners.
The TEA has halted its typical A-F rating system of schools because of the pandemic. In the last ratings, Longview ISD received a score of 88 for the 2018-19 school year.
"We expect to be an A district when the ratings return," Wilcox said.
He also was asked about how the SB 1882 funds have been divided and how those decisions are made.
"One of the things that 1882 does with funding is, it pushes it down from the central office level to the classroom level at each district campus," he said. "It is still technically an average daily attendance payment, but the focus of 1882 is to push those decisions on funding back down to the students and to the campus level."
Districts receive state funds based on how many students attend schools. In May, the district released its financial workbooks for the charter partners to show how much each would receive.
"We have three partners we’re really pleased with," Wilcox said. "We meet weekly, and they go over with the district what their needs are."
The superintendent also went over future plans for SB 1882.
He said the district hopes the Legislature, which is in session, will continue to fund it. Wilcox said Longview ISD wanted to enter the partnerships not to change the direction of the district, but to increase access to programs for all students.
The two main examples are Montessori and International Baccalaureate programs, and Wilcox said the district wanted to expand those to all students.
"Montessori is recognized as the best way to fast start children of poverty into success in schools," Wilcox said. "That’s a great thing. It is also recommended by International Baccalaureate as the best way to accelerate a gifted student into the IB diploma program when they reach high school."
He said he and trustees did not want to choose which students should get access to those programs, so the decision was to give all students access.
Training all teachers in IB or Montessori costs more money, which is why many public schools do not do it. Wilcox said the 1882 money has been used for that training.
Wilcox also was asked questions about staffing concerns, including about the more 120 job listings for the district and what will be done to increase qualified staff members.
Wilcox said Longview ISD has the greatest teacher retention in the area, according to the TEA.
Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry was able to shed more light on the job listings.
"Some jobs we leave posted because they’re always hard to fill. They sometimes come open suddenly, and others are if we anticipate a departure or legislative changes, there will be a posting that we do not necessarily fill," he said. "Currently, there are about 50 postings we anticipate filling now. We host our own job fair that’s coming up May 1."
One parent in attendance, Pam Allen, asked about the end of virtual learning and miscommunication from the district.
She said her son was making a mix of A's, B's and one C during virtual learning. She said he now is failing two classes.
"I’m curious about how the decision was made to end remote learning, why parents weren't notified — the teachers informed the students remote learning was ending," she said. "What can I do to help my children?"
Wilcox said the campus principals were told to honor requests to continue remote learning for students who were successful. The district's website states, "Families wishing to continue remote instruction due to extenuating circumstances may contact their campus principal. These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis."
Chris Frazier, a member of the community relations department who was moderating Thursday's event, said the department put out a news release, sends emails called Lobo Letters and does all-calls for major changes happening in the district.
The News-Journal did not receive a news release from the district about ending remote learning.
Allen said she receives all-calls and the emailed Lobo Letters and did not get one about the end of virtual learning.
Other parents in the district, however, did receive an email, which was obtained by the News-Journal, on March 31 about the end of remote instruction.
Community Relations Director Matthew Prosser told Allen, "If you did not receive that all-email that went to our parents, we certainly want to go through our process and figure out the disconnect on our end."
Allen also said multiple teachers said there had to be a valid medical reason for a student to continue virtual learning. However, Prosser said that was "a miscommunication on the part of whichever teacher said that. They were speaking upon their own accord."
"There’s an issue with communication with the parents here that is missing," Allen said. "I don’t think it should be on the parents to have to look for press releases to find out information that is relevant."
Wilcox told Allen her concerns would be addressed as soon as Thursday's meeting was over.