Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox announced Tuesday that he will retire effective Dec. 31, 2025.
His decision to retire is driven by his and his wife's desire "to embark on new adventures" as well as to allow district trustees "ample time to chart the future course of the district."
"I will give every ounce of leadership and caring to our students until my last day with LISD," he said in a letter to parents. "I want the parents of our students to know that I truly do appreciate them sharing their most prized possession and God's greatest gift to us all: their children."
Trustees "will commence a meticulous and comprehensive search" for the next superintendent, according to the district.
"You have all been part of a great movement in LISD and the direction of public education in Texas," Wilcox said. "Your accomplishments are far too numerous to mention in this letter, but your place as the only K-12 public school in the United States with an International Baccalaureate education available to all students on all campuses in the district is truly exceptional.
"The next leader will have a truly great team to work with to move to even greater heights."
Wilcox has overseen the district since 2007, shifting from full-time superintendent to a part-time schedule in 2012.