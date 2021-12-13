Longview ISD is looking into calling a bond to improve facilities after the board of trustees approved the move Monday night.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district has finalized a facility needs assessment, and the administration will move forward in planning to address campuses needs through a bond program.
"Longview ISD is unique in that the majority of the district was built during a three-year period," Wilcox said in a statement from the district. "This requires the district to monitor facilities and make updates periodically to maintain instructional capacity."
Wilcox said the Longview High School campus, which is 47 years, is an example of a need for updates.
"Without attention to facilities, within the next ten years all of our facilities will require extensive repair at the same time," he said. "The district also needs a new facility to meet the demands of our early childhood programs."
Longview ISD board members will meet in a series of workshops starting in January to more closely look at the facility needs, and eventually determine if calling a possible bond election is the best course of action, according to the district.
Wilcox said the district would not be considering a bond issue where Longview ISD taxes are increased.
Voters in the district in 2008 approved a nearly $267 million bond package that paid to build new campuses at Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams and Ware elementary schools and Forest Park and Foster middle schools. The bonds also paid for renovations and additions to Johnston-McQueen and South Ward elementary schools, Judson Middle School and Longview High School.
During November and December, the district contracted with Don W. Hooper, from the Granbury-based Center for Quality Leadership, to complete a facilities assessment and help develop a master plan for potential improvements, repairs and upgrades at Longview ISD.
According to the district, the assessment showed many needs for the district, including:
An early childhood center requiring possible land acquisition that could be named Mary C. Womack Early Childhood Center
Larger facilities for the Career Technology Education facilities and Early College High School programs
Security including cameras, card-readers and additional lighting at Longview High School
Improvements at high school classrooms and learning environments
Fixes for drainage issues throughout the district
Updates for aging heating and air-conditioning systems and roofs at all buildings
Hooper and his staff presented several recommendations to the district, including building an indoor all-weather multipurpose center to accommodate academics, fine arts, and CTE programs, as well as athletics.
The facility could be named the Sam Satterwhite Center in honor of the longtime board member and businessman who died in 2020. The district said the center could also be used as “a common gathering place for the community during certain functions.” The center could be located at the practice field near the stadium.
Hooper said this facility could "provide an all-weather marching field which can be shared with other sports including soccer, baseball, football, in this same facility."
Other recommendations from Hooper and his team include an expansion of the high school cafeteria, a 5-acre indoor/outdoor golf practice facility for student-athletes on the property across from the athletic practice field, new dressing rooms at the baseball and soccer fields and renovations to the Lobo Aquatics Center such as non-slip walking surfaces and an overall remodeling of the facility.
In addition to added security at Longview High School, the assessment suggested upgrades inside the campus like improved directional signage for hallways, extensive updates to the library and renovations to the Little Theatre and Mickey Melton Center.