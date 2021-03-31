All students will be back on Longview ISD campuses by April 12.
Board President Shan Bauer said the district has decided to end remote learning.
Just more than a year ago, schools transitioned to remote learning because of the pandemic. While many students have returned to schools, some families still opt for the remote model.
In October, the district ended the asynchronous remote learning model, which allowed students and teachers to not be logged on at the same time, in some grades.
Bauer said the district knows there are some cases where students have a reason to continue with remote learning because of a health issue. She said those circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and the decision will be left to the campus principal.
The district will offer summer school to all students to make sure they are ready for the next grade level, Bauer said. Bringing students back to campus the last six weeks of school helps get ready for that transition.
Educators are concerned about the "COVID slide" that students have suffered in the pandemic as they fall behind academically.
Districts, including Longview, have expressed concerns about a lack of participation and low grades in remote learning models.
"Just because a date has been determined, it’s not the end all be all," Bauer said. "We will still make sure we are keeping our (COVID-19) case numbers down and keeping students safe. We are trying to work through an inevitable process — students will be back in school. This helps us be ahead of the curve for when school starts again in August."