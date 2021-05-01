Students at Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP Elementary School will be engaging in lessons that give them a more rigorous education now that the campus has earned a certification from the National Institute for STEM Education.
Principal Sue Wilson said the school was able to apply for the science, technology, engineering and math certification after three teachers — Constance Mendez, Kim Coulter and Mary Carlisle — became certified.
The certified teachers now will be able to do trainings with other educators on campus to help them with integrating STEM into their lessons, she said. Other teachers also will become certified, as well.
“It gives us the opportunity to integrate all of STEM into lessons to make sure the students are receiving a highly rigorous education,” Wilson said. “It used to be you went to science class close that book, then you went to math class and close that book, then maybe in (gifted and talented) class you did some engineering. Now, we’re trying to integrate all that together, which makes it relevant.”
Wilson said integration will make students more engaged in lessons and allow them to learn at a deeper level. Students will learn how everything connects and will take those lessons through their education and into future careers.
STEM and International Baccalaureate also are linked, Wilson said. Longview ISD is in the process of converting all campuses to IB certified schools.
Wilson said the STEM certification will help advance the IB work the school is doing. She said it also will help close learning gaps.
“If students learn why they learn things, it makes them more interested and active in that learning,” she said. “STEM and IB both provide for hands-on learning, so you don’t just sit and listen to a teacher, but you’re part of the learning process.
“With IB, they become thinkers and communicators,” Wilson said. “They’re open-minded and caring. A lot of STEM is also reflective. When they get through a lesson, they have to think about how it worked, why it didn’t work, how to make it better. STEM and IB are holding hands basically to help close those gaps.”