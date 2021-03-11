After February’s winter storm, East Texas Advanced Academies schools in Longview ISD teamed with local nonprofit organization to help replenish what was lost because of the severe winter weather.
ETAA is the nonprofit organization operating six LISD campuses as charter schools.
Johnston-McQueen Elementary School partnered with the Salvation Army and collected 1,015 boxes of cereal to donate, Principal Megan Burns said.
Before the cereal was donated, the boxes were lined up Wednesday and knocked down like dominoes to tie in to students’ curriculum.
For example, Burns said they timed how long it took to knock down one section of the boxes and made an equation to see how long it would take for all the boxes to fall over.
She also said that lining up the boxes was a great way to help the students realize how much food they collected to donate.
The other ETAA campuses partnered with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Community Outreach Mission, J-Star Ministries and the Longview Dream Center.