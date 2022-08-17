School ratings released by the Texas Education Agency this week recognized campuses in Longview more than 70 times for being among the top performers among similar schools.
Longview ISD and its campuses received more than 53 "Distinctions," as the recognitions are called; Spring Hill ISD and its campuses earned 12 Distinctions; and Pine Tree campuses earned 15. Longview ISD and Spring Hill received an overall "Distinction" recognition for postsecondary readiness, the sole Distinction that overall school districts could earn. (Pine Tree and Spring Hill are smaller districts than Longview ISD, with fewer campuses.)
"We're very proud of the work the campuses did," to earn those Distinctions said John Wink, who helps lead Longview ISD’s Office of Innovation and Instruction.
Distinction designations are based on a campus' performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR in certain areas in comparison "to a group of campuses of similar type, size, grade span, and student demographics," according to the Texas Education agency. (View the comparison groups at https://tinyurl.com/3yhujkdr.) Generally speaking, the campuses must be in the top 25% of its comparison group to receive a Distinction recognition.
The Postsecondary Readiness Distinction considers such factors as graduation rate, advanced/dual-credit course completion, participation and performance on the SAT and ACT, career and technology graduates and performance on AP/IB examinations.
"We're very proud of that one as well," said Penny Fleet, superintendent at Spring Hill ISD.
The district's goal, she said, is for students to be successful beyond pre-K through senior year, to be prepared for the next phase in their lives, whether that's going to a four-year college or technical school or joining the work force.
Depending on the grade levels of the campus, distinctions also were awarded in ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Progress and Postsecondary Readiness. They also were awarded based on a measurement of students who are progressing on track academically and for a measure called "closing the gaps" that considers the academic success of economically disadvantaged or minority students.
LONGVIEW ISD
Longview ISD: Postsecondary Readiness
Longview High School: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Progress, Closing the gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Forest Park Magnet School: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Closing the gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Foster Middle School: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Progress, Closing the gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Judson Steam Academy: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Progress, Closing the gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Hudson Pep Elementary: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Progress, Closing the gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
J.L. Everhart Elementary: Mathematics, Science, Closing the Gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Johnston McQueen Elementary: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Postsecondary Readiness
Ware Elementary: Mathematics, Science
Ned E. Williams Elementary: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Closing the Gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Bramlette Elementary: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Closing the Gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
PINE TREE ISD
Pine Tree High School: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Progress
Pine Tree Junior High: Science, Social Studies, Closing the Gaps, Postsecondary Readiness
Pine Tree Middle School: Mathematics
Birch Elementary: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Progress, Postsecondary Readiness
Parkway Elementary: Postsecondary Readiness
SPRING HILL ISD
Spring Hill ISD: Postsecondary Readiness
Spring Hill High School: ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Postsecondary Readiness
Spring Hill Junior High: Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Postsecondary Readiness
Spring Hill Intermediate: Mathematics, Closing the Gaps, Postsecondary Readiness