The Longview World of Wonders children’s museum has been on a mission for the last decade to educate children through hands-on learning and creativity.
WOW has various interactive exhibits for children such as a hardware store where children can put their hands on “building materials,” a market that teaches children how food is grown on farms, an energy city that highlights our energy industries and more.
“Nothing in our museum is just to stand and look at,” Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell said. “Everything is for children to put their hands on and play with.”
The museum also has a build-it junior and build-it exhibit, where Mitchell said they have legos of all different sizes and kids are able to build a house around themselves.
Just last month, the museum unveiled a new railcar exhibit.
The museum caters to mostly toddlers and children up to 10 years old, but they offer a couple of educational classes for older kids throughout the year.
“We just want children to come and experience creative ways to learn and play,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said some children do not get the opportunity to learn in a creative way while having fun at the same time.
“School times are very structured, some schools limit their recess, so the Longview World of Wonders gives them the opportunity to come and play with hands-on opportunities,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the museum is a great place to show families who are thinking about moving to Longview.
“We just want to attract young families in the area that will reside in Longview and give back to our community but also give families something to do,” Mitchell said.
Before the pandemic, the museum was able to put in multiple new exhibits.
“Our community really came together and donated time and items to go in it, so every year prior to pandemic our museum has grown and now that we have survived the pandemic and are sitting in a really good spot financially, we are now able to move forward through some grants and money that we have from our fundraising events,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the next big projects they have are an interactive train and park exhibit. They hope to have both exhibits done by 2023.
The museum is funded by donations and their largest fundraiser, which is held every February, Bourbon and Bowties. Bourbon and Bowties specifically funds salaries, exhibit upkeep and new exhibits.
WOW holds school field trips every Tuesday and Thursday during the school year and during the summer for daycares. Field trips get discounts upon admission and Mitchell said they are booked up every year.
WOW also hosts birthday parties on Saturdays and Sundays. Mitchell said they are named as one of the best places to have a birthday party in East Texas and are booked three months out.
The museum's doors opened six years ago, but was previously started about 10 years ago by community members who came together and decided that Longview needed a hands-on children's museum. They started doing pop-ups at festivals and schools to get the word out that they were trying to build a museum before moving into their current building.
WOW is open 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. General admission is $8 and seniors and military are $7. Children under 2 and members get in free.
Mitchell encourages people to check out their website for events and more information at www.longviewwow.org.