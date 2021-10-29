A ceremony scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday will dedicate a marker to the founders of Pine Tree schools, Aaron Trice and Elmira Castleberry.
Pine Tree Schools were organized in 1847 under a pine tree by Castleberry, according to information from the district. She recruited a new graduate of The Tennessee Seminary in Nashville, the Rev. Solomon Awalt, to teach the children and to minister to the community.
The first schoolhouse structure was a log cabin. In 1857, it was replaced by a hexagonal building built by Castleberry Brothers Lumber Co., which housed the school for a period of time until a separate education building was constructed on the same parcel of land.
It stood for approximately 75 years when the oil boom allowed for new buildings.
The ceremony is set in the Pine Tree Road auditorium in Longview, and the public is invited to attend.