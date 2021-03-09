Pine Tree ISD is keeping its current COVID-19 mask policy in place.
On Wednesday, the governor’s mask mandate in Texas will end, and the state will reopen to 100%. The Texas Education Agency is giving school boards the option to vote to remove mask policies.
It was not an action item on Pine Tree ISD’s agenda at Monday night’s meeting. The board wants to keep the current policy in place but might look at it in future meetings.
Longview ISD has said it will keep its mask policy in place through the end of the year. Hallsville ISD will no longer require masks on March 22.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said schools were not given the option to remove other COVID-19 protocols. So, if a student contracts COVID-19 in a class where people are not wearing masks, everyone will have to quarantine at home for two weeks. In a high school class, that could mean at least 20 students being forced to quarantine.
“As of right now, in the last five or six weeks we’re averaging about one, maybe two cases a week tops. We’ve been very good,” Clugston said. “Our procedures have worked very well this year, and we’d like to maintain them.”
One procedure Clugston said he would like to loosen is visitors on campus. The spring semester includes a lot of award ceremonies and showcases. He said he would like to have small groups with masks to be able to attend these events.
Trustee Adam Graves said he would like to at least look at the policy again in the next meeting.
Board President Frank Richards said the board has a responsibility to ensure a safe work place for staff.
“I don’t see what you can gain by saying, ‘I hate wearing masks; we’re done,’” he said. “I just think we’re too close to the end.”
Clugston said it is a fluid situation, and he does not think masks will be needed next school year or even in summer school. But staff must be considered.
He said many staff got their vaccine at Sunday’s educator vaccine day with Christus Good Shepherd Health System. It will be another three weeks until they get the second dose, and it takes another two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.
Changing the policy even next month is not long enough to ensure all staff is fully vaccinated, he said.
“I look at kids that are seniors this year and think about last year, and I don’t want to look at another kid and say, ‘You don’t get to do this because I didn’t want to wear a mask’ and take that from them,” Clugston said referring to many canceled events for seniors last spring because of COVID-19.
The board also approved a new position. The district will now have a coordinator of reading academies.
Deputy Superintendent Eric Cederstrom said the person in the position will train all teachers and administrators in the state’s reading academies. The academies are a requirement from the state as a result of House Bill 3. The intent is to help teachers learn ways to teach reading that will improve literacy in the state.
Cederstrom said the district had the option to contract someone out but hiring someone will save the district more money.
The board also granted Clugston temporary authority to offer teachers contracts without board approval. The authority lasts until Aug. 31 and allows him to hire teachers quickly.
Clugston said the board still will be updated on hires made and that it will allow the district to not miss people, like promising student teachers, when a position opens up.