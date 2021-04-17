The May 1 election will bring a new face to the Longview ISD school board to replace longtime Trustee Chris Mack, who stepped down this past year.
Dr. Samir Germanwala, a cardiologist at Longview Regional Medical Center, and Tiffany Angus, a social worker, have students in the district, and both say they want to improve the schools that are shaping their children.
Equitable education, achievement gaps
Not a board meeting goes by where a trustee does not bring up equity in the district. Considering Longview ISD’s two largest student populations are Hispanic and Black, trustees have said they want to make sure all students have an equal chance at success.
Germanwala said as the son of an immigrant, he cares about making sure the district holds a standard of equity in everything it does.
One way his family has helped students in the district is through the nonprofit Simple Bare Necessities, which his daughter Arya started and the family has worked together on. The organization collects hygiene products and creates packs to go home with students who would be able not afford them otherwise.
He also said various programs can help all students succeed.
“I think having all sorts of programs whether vocational, dual-credit — where they can graduate with an associate’s degree — or those who want to go to the Ivy League and do International Baccalaureate,” Germanwala said. “If we could have a career preparatory class so students of the lower socio-economic class can have guidance or mentorship programs , it would help.”
The achievement gap between white students and those of color is not a new problem, Germanwala said, adding that the gap exists among gender and socio-economic status as well.
”One thing is to start early. Trying to get to these kids as early as possible is important,” he said. “Setting benchmarks that say these are the goals we are tying to get. Tracking their progress — you have to be able to make sure you have objective data to make sure these kids are doing well.”
Germanwala also said many parties should be involved in a child’s education — parents, the teacher and the community.
”They need to feel their personal development and success are important. Nothing can replace a strong loving teacher who is invested in that student,” he said.
Angus shared similar ways to address students’ achievement gap.
“I’m really big on research-based decision making, so what methods are being used to work with the students who struggle the most?” she said. “I think the most important thing as a board member is to monitor what’s actually happening on the campuses and getting feedback from teachers directly.”
Using data to monitor student growth is important, Angus said. Students take common assessments every six-week grading period, and those results can be used to look at growth throughout the year versus just the end-of-year STAAR results.
“Connection between classroom and home are vital to make sure achievement gaps are met,” she said. “And I know sometimes teachers reach out and don’t get responses, and that’s not on them, and there are some parents who don’t have tools or the experiences when they were growing up to know how to help their child, and that’s why after-school tutoring is really important.”
Working on equity also starts off early, Angus said, adding that one way to address the issue is to have gifted and talented programs at schools other than Hudson PEP Elementary School and Foster Middle School.
”I’ve talked to parents at other campuses … some of their kids don’t want to leave their friends and they want to stay with their friends they’ve known and not leave them for Hudson PEP,” Angus said. “And the pattern continues that those who go through Hudson PEP, Foster gifted and talented are the ones that end up kind of at the top of the class in the high school, and that’s not bad, but it leaves a lot of those minority students without those opportunities.”
All campuses need gifted and talented programs, she said.
Special education
At the last school LISD board meeting, Trustee Michael Tubb said he wants dyslexia teachers at all campuses after he found out there are none at the middle or high schools. Tubb is the parent of a student with dyslexia.
It’s not the first time changes in the special education program have been targeted by the board. The Texas Education Agency told Longview ISD in December that improvements were needed.
As the parent of a child who needs special education, Angus she said is particularly invested in the district’s program.
She said a solution that research has proved effective is inclusion for special education students in general education classrooms.
“It’s hard to kind of talk about this, because there’s some people who feel very differently, and that’s fine, that’s understandable,” she said. “But in reality, we have a lot of research that shows students with disabilities in their peers’ classroom, the students with disabilities fare better (in general education.).”
Those types of classrooms have two teachers for general and special education, but both work with everyone, so students do not know the difference, she said.
”But it’s a team effort, and that’s why an individual education plan is about a team,” Angus said. “I think that it’s a lot about communication and team building between those people. I’ve learned follow up is something we have to do all the time.”
Germanwala said he hopes a resident of Place 3 would be willing to tell him if he or she has an issue in special education so he can meet with the director and superintendent to get it taken care of.
“We need to make sure that we have the human resources and physical resources as well. Some (students) have handicaps, and we need to make sure we have the technological resources they need,” he said. “And individualized programs are really important. My understanding is usually by the end of the calendar year, the school has an idea of the needs for those kids so they have the ability to correct.”
He said parent involvement in a child’s education is important because a lot of the learning and systems in school need to continue at home in order to work.
Accountability
School boards across the state are tasked with the hiring, firing, salary and evaluation of their superintendents, and while Longview ISD is no different, its trustees also oversee the boards of the Senate Bill 1882 charter partners.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public schools for partnering with nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools. All Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charters operated by three partners: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
The board has said it still maintains control over campuses because it monitors the charter boards and makes sure they uphold their contract to improve schools.
Both candidates said they are prepared to hold all those parties accountable.
Germanwala said the board needs to have objective evaluations based on quantifiable goals and not opinions.
The charter contracts set out goals for the partners to achieve on campuses.
“There should be metrics or measures we look at for the superintendent and be able to rate them and evaluate them,” he said. “These expectations of the charters that we have, we need to follow up with them. As the board, we need to oversee the program and make sure they meet the goals. If not, we need to intervene and take appropriate measures with these charters.”
Angus said part of accountability is knowledge and asking questions.
“Half of it is knowing the information that’s in the charter partnership agreement,” she said. “Really understanding it and talking to a lot of different people that are connected to those types of things.”
She also said a member of the board should ask questions and follow up if the way something is reported and what actually happens is different.
“We’re already in the charter agreement, so there’s nothing to be done now,” she said. “But we need to make sure those achievement gaps are being met.”
Early voting for the May 1 election begins Monday.