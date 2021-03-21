After being hired by Longview ISD in February, former Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry already is starting to make changes to the district’s transportation department.
“Our first goal is meeting the number one need in transportation, and it’s the number one need in every school district in the state of Texas, and that’s just filling your staff and getting drivers,” said Guidry, LISD’s assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology. “We currently don’t have enough (bus) drivers, and that was the reason for the pay increase, and ... we received several applications for drivers, so we feel that helped it.”
At a recent board meeting, trustees approved raising bus driver pay to stay competitive with other districts in the area.
“After that, it’s just getting kids to school safe and back home safe, and that’s the biggest one right there,” Guidry said. “But we’ve got to have drivers. We have to have drivers to fill all our spots.”
He said one way Longview ISD is looking at improving student safety is GPS backpack tags that will allow parents to track their students during bus routes.
The tags would help if a student gets on the wrong bus, he said, as a parent could find a child if he or she is not on the right route.
“But parents shouldn’t be wondering where their kids are,” Guidry said. “If we have enough drivers, then parents know where their kids are and they’ll show up within five minutes of the same time every day, and that’s our first priority. Tags are kind of a Band-Aid for a broken system. We want to fix our system and get kids on time where they need to be on a daily basis.”
In August 2019, Longview ISD fired its transportation director after the department had issues locating two students on a bus, a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy from East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
Guidry said the next issue to resolve is the time students spend riding buses. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students have to be spaced out, limiting the number of bus riders and creating extra routes. The district needs enough drivers to run those extra routes, and without enough drivers, double routes are needed, lengthening the time a student is on the bus.
“The problem now is our routes are long, and kids are on the bus too long because we have combined routes,” Guidry said. “But we think in the coming weeks, we’ll be able to fill spots and spread those back out.”
Aside from transportation, Guidry also is learning Longview ISD’s finance system, which has layers other districts in the state do not.
Last year, Longview ISD converted all its campuses to Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. SB 1882 is legislation that gives more money to public schools that partner with outside entities to run campuses as charter schools.
Longview ISD has three partners running its campuses: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers. All have contracts with Longview ISD and receive funding that the district gets from the state to use as they see fit.
Financial documents from May show Longview ISD planned to receive about $52 million from the state for the charter partnerships, and $5 million was allocated for student needs.
“There’s still a lot of homework to do, a lot of learning and a lot of problem solving to look into this,” Guidry said. “I think we’re in a great spot.”
In a way, the partnerships solve a problem Guidry said he has seen in school finance for awhile.
“We take a multi-million dollar budget, and we visit with about five people on how to disperse that money,” he said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned about this charter partnership is we’ve pushed that decision-making to the level of where teaching and learning is taking place. To me, that’s where there’s a lot of understanding is the people on the battlefield, the campuses.”
A flaw in many districts is not seeking enough input from campuses on their needs when planning budgets and what money will be spent on, Guidry said. SB 1882 fixes that.
“And it takes a lot of faith in the district. We’re giving you millions of dollars to make decisions on. But you’ve got to think that people on the ground will have a better understanding of what their needs are and how to meet those needs,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want to take a dollar bill and spend it wisely, and the closer you get to an office like mine, the further you get from knowing what those needs are.”