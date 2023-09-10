William Paul describes starting as White Oak ISD superintendent at the end of a school year like trying to jump on a horse when it's already moving.
"You're really not gonna try to stop the horse — you're gonna wanna make sure you have good aim," Paul said. "When you come in the middle of a semester, things are already set in place, so you have to try to fit in and blend in with people, and that's really all I did."
Paul's first official day as superintendent was April 3 when the 2022-23 school year was starting to wind down, so he wasn't aiming to implement any immediate changes, he said.
He comes to the district after serving as superintendent of Windthorst ISD, northwest of Dallas. Paul succeeds Brian Gray, who announced his retirement from White Oak ISD in late December.
Paul has a three-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000. Additionally, the district will provide him with $7,500 in moving expenses, among other compensations.
Throughout his almost 20 years in education, Paul has been a teacher, coach and middle and high school principal before becoming a superintendent, he said. His specialty as a teacher was high school social studies.
Originally from Fort Worth, Paul has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, a Masters in Administration from Lamar University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.
He said he came to White Oak ISD because he believed it was an opportunity to be a part of something special. He also has family who live in the area, so the move was even more attractive.
Paul’s wife, RaKel, also is in education, and they have four children.
He said the new school year is off to a great start, which he attributes to the staff, students, parents and good systems that already were in place when he arrived.
"There wasn't really anything broken, so I didn't have to come in and change a lot," Paul said.
In his short tenure, he's overseen the start of a new partnership with Kilgore College at the high school that allows students from Gladewater and Union Grove ISDs the chance to take dual-credit classes and earn college credits.
A new communication tool for teachers called ParentSquare also has been implemented, and the district's website has been updated, he said.
ParentSquare allows for mass texts, emails or calls to parents, Paul said. Teachers also can use the tool to contact individual parents and groups of parents, such as those of students in a particular class. Similarly, parents can use it to contact teachers.
"Communication ... is the key to a successful relationship between a school and parents," he said.
Paul said going forward, he would like to look at student achievement and become more competitive in UIL events.
"We're in a good place to do it; we just need to tweak a couple things 'cause that's a great indicator of not only athletic success but academic success," he said.
While the district has been successful in band, one-act play and sports, he'd like to see all of that success come together to win the UIL Lone Star Cup, which is based on overall achievement.
Paul said he also wants to make sure White Oak ISD is considered a destination district for teachers and families.
With the recent national teacher shortage, teacher retention and recruitment have become paramount to the district, he said. White Oak ISD's 2023-24 budget includes a 3% district-wide raise for all staff as well as increased stipends.
Paul said he wants to ensure students and staff feel safe coming to school, so security remains at the forefront. He referenced spending $750,000 to update the high school's security cameras, door entrance and windows and install vape sensors in student bathrooms.