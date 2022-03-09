The attorney for East Texas Advanced Academies was tasked Tuesday with negotiating an agreement with Longview ISD related to executive director services for the charter schools.
ETAA consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School, all which are campuses within LISD.
Former ETAA Executive Director Dr. Cynthia Wise resigned in February, with ETAA agreeing to pay her $350,000, the equivalent of about two years of Wise's salary. A week ago, the ETAA board selected Longview High School Principal James Brewer as interim executive director with the details of his compensation still to be worked out.
On Tuesday, the ETAA board met in closed session for more than two hours to discuss agenda items that included deliberating a contract for interim executive director services and deliberation on a search firm to fill the executive director job. (State law allows closed meetings to discuss personnel issues.)
When the board emerged, the four members unanimously approved a motion "directing counsel to negotiate a (memorandum of understanding) with LISD for executive director services per instruction given to counsel in executive session."
No discussion took place regarding the motion.