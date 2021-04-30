Music is what fifth-grader Johnathan Miranda says he is most thankful for, and Thursday, he received a free guitar to help him feed that passion.
“For me, it just feels like opening up my soul and the getaway,” Johnathan said about playing guitar. “When you play, you close your eyes and just imagine.”
Representatives of the Chinn Guitar Project stopped by Longview ISD’s Johnston-McQueen Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to gift eight students with guitars.
“It’s such an honor because I know that they’re expensive, and I’ve very glad I was chosen,” Johnathan said.
He said he knows a few songs on the guitar, and loves to play Eddie Van Halen songs.
Music teacher Kristi Grimes said 10 guitars were donated, but she has to speak to two other students’ parents before they receive the instruments.
Other students chosen to receive a guitar are Kimberly Arriaza, Ariyaa Latham, Geoffrey Serna, Beckham Warren, Siclali Orrosquieta, Riley Graham and Katie Roberts.
Johnathan said every Thursday, he’s excited because he knows he will get to play guitar in music class.
Grimes said this year is the third time the Chinn Guitar Project has donated guitars to her students.
“Some of these kids will never be able to afford a guitar, so it was important to me as a teacher,” she said. “Music is something we do our whole life.”
Ken Chinn and his daughter, Tara, started the effort years ago when she was hospitalized.
She said she was talking to the music therapist at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and found out it only had four guitars, so she and her father donated 12 to the hospital.
“This makes me happy,” Tara Chinn said. “Bringing joy to others makes me happy, especially with music. Music is so powerful.”
The Chinns buy the guitars, but people can make donations at chinnguitarproject.org .
Grimes said seeing the students get their guitars makes her happy.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” she said. “This is a great group of fifth-graders. It’s been a very hard year. They have really worked hard, and these kids are really into music.”