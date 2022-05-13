Pine Tree ISD educators and staff members were honored Thursday evening during the annual PT Honors event at the Summit Club in Longview.
The event, hosted by the Pine Tree Education Foundation, included the Beacon Awards, in which students at Pine Tree campuses wrote essays honoring their teachers.
Eight Beacon Awards were handed out Thursday:
Pine Tree Primary School teacher Jacee Grems, honored by Aviya Looper;
Birch Elementary School teacher Gaye Lehenbauer, honored by Matthew Howsmon;
Parkway Elementary School teacher Beverly Campbell, honored by Aubrey Goodwin;
Pine Tree Middle School teacher Richard Smith, honored by Gabriel Cabudoy;
Pine Tree Junior High School teacher Jessi House, honored by Jasmine Grimaldo;
Pine Tree High School athletic trainers Larry Denkins and Rachael Denkins, honored by Paola Martinez; and
Pine Tree High School food service staff member Wendolyn Bell, honored by Gianna Spearman.
In addition, Smith was chosen from among the Beacon Award honorees with the Regen Stiles Teaching Excellence Award.
Founding Pine Tree Education Foundation board member Judy Stiles previously said the Excellence Award is named after her son, a former special needs student who died during his junior year.
The district also named its teachers of the year at each campus:
Pine Tree Primary School: Rebeca Ramirez, also named the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year;
Birch Elementary School: Heather Berryhill;
Parkway Elementary School: Megan Rosen;
Pine Tree Middle School: Melina Moore;
Pine Tree Junior High School: Kristal Bonner;
Pine Tree High School: Guy Kelley, also named the district's Secondary Teacher of the Year; and
Pine Tree PACE Campus: Earnol Brewster.