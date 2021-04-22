The children at Birch Elementary School start and end their days on a positive note with music and sharing good news with teachers. While actions like this seem small, school leaders say it has made all the difference in campus culture.
Twenty five years ago, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program changed the way Derrick Conley approached education. Now, in his role as executive principal of Parkway and Birch elementary schools, he has brought the program to Pine Tree ISD.
Birch recently was named a National Showcase School for the Capturing Kids’ Hearts model.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a training with educational consulting firm the Flippen Group to help schools develop good relationships with students to help create a better culture on campuses, Conley said.
Birch started the training this school year and already has been named a showcase school, meaning other educators can visit the campus to learn about the framework, Conley said.
“Our trainer told us she had never heard of a school that got a training and in the same year earned this award,” he said. “We have a school that’s coming to visit us in a couple of weeks in the area. The things that we’re doing, we’re able to share with others.”
The school had a virtual visit with representatives from the Capturing Kids’ Hearts organization, Conley said. Students and staff filled out a survey, and meetings were held with students, staff, campus leadership and parents.
“The Capturing Kids’ Hearts process, it’s really about doing some things that seem simple, but it’s intentional, and it helps relationships between teachers and students,” Conley said. “It becomes your way of interacting with each other and connecting with each other. It lessen the stress of teaching a little bit, and conflicts that happen between students and teachers are minimal because of this.”
Birch Principal Sharon Smith said part of this training involved all classrooms making a social contract with teachers and students at the beginning of the year.
The contracts are about respect and how they will behave in classrooms.
“There’s a built-in system where the kids developed accountability for each other, and they have a way to self-monitor and monitor their peers,” she said. “If a teacher has to re-direct a child, they have that tool to ask, ‘What are you doing? What are you supposed to be doing? How can you fix it?’ It makes the kid analyze their own behavior and rethink their actions.”
The students and staff are proud of what they’ve created on campus, Smith said. Using Capturing Kids’ Hearts is student-driven and teaches valuable skills and lowers discipline referrals.
“Kids are learning life skills through this model,” she said. “This gives our teachers and our students a consistent expectation on how we handle conflict and frustrations.”
Instructional Coach Amy Clugston said the students feel respected and do not conform to the rules out of fear, but out of respect.
“We have been given an opportunity to use our gifts and talents,” she said. “I personally feel like every child should be able to attend a school and feel what our kids feel — that pride and intrinsic motivation.”
Overall, Conley said he wants Birch to be more than a school where kids come to learn — he wants the students and teachers to thrive.
“I just feel like it’s an honor, but it’s also a responsibility; and once we’re given it we have to prove that we deserve it,” he said. “And I love that challenge, and I think our kids and teachers do too.”
Bramlette Elementary STEAM Academy was named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for the 2018-19 school year.