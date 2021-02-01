Twelve Pine Tree High School choir students qualified for the UIL Solo and Ensemble state contest.
The students competed on Saturday at Marshall High School and earned first-division superior ratings.
Amelia Wingfield, Samantha Calloway, Hurcules Tarver, Brealee Ray, Ashley Jochum, Izaiya Glenn, Angelina Pruitt, Jaylynn Nelson, Tabitha Juarez, Stephanie Davis, Gracie Rust and Natalie Buckner qualified for state.
Also receiving superior ratings were Genesis Gonzales, Esly Montealvo and Chadea Gipson.