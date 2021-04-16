Pine Tree ISD trustees filled two assistant principal positions at this week's board meeting.
The junior high principal retired, so Assistant Principal Lisa Sawyer was promoted, leaving a vacancy, Superintendent Steve Clugston said. The new junior high assistant principal is Doug Childs from Hallsville ISD.
The board also hired a middle school assistant principal to fill the district's reading academy training role. Clugston said that vacancy also was filled by Sarah Beth Sage, who was an instructional coach at the primary school.
Reading academies are required by the state so schools can address literacy issues, and teachers have to go through the training to better teach reading. Clugston said the district could have contracted out for a trainer but chose to hire someone internally.
Also, the district is getting new band uniforms and adding another fleet vehicle for the transportation department. Clugston said the vehicle will be used like a cargo van to transport equipment for different programs such as robotics and culinary arts.
He said the district has had some savings in fuel this year from not being able to travel as much, so it was able to make the purchase instead of waiting as was planned.
During the meeting, Clugston also updated the board on how the 2021-22 school year will operate. He said the district is expecting to be back to normal and not have virtual learning after this school year ends.
The district also created a parent liaison position at the high school like at other campuses, and Clugston said soccer coach Jose Rocha will fill that role.
"Sometimes it’s hard to get that communication going to get that help at home," he said. "Jose Rocha, our soccer coach, he’s going to fill that position for us. He does that for the team already, so he'll just do that on a larger scale and continue to coach."
The district also has opened online applications for its CEER Academy. The academy focuses on communication, engineering, entrepreneurship and robotics and is for high-achieving students This was the first school year for the academy, and Clugston said it had a great first year despite COVID-19.