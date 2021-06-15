The Pine Tree ISD school board has approved a $53.2 million budget, an increase of $1 million compared with the 2020-21 spending plan.
The budget will consist of about $22.7 million in local revenue, about $27 million from state revenue and about $3.4 million in federal money.
Pine Tree ISD's budget also includes a lower tax rate of $1.3967 per $100 valuation compared with $1.3997 per $100 valuation in the 2020-21 school year. The tax rate will not be set until August after the property values are certified.
The 2020-21 budget totaled $52.2 million.
The general fund is the largest part of the budget, with about $44.5 million. The most money will be spent on instruction, which is allocated at $22.9 million.
Federal stimulus money is boosting the 2021-22 budget, said Superintendent Steve Clugston said. That extra funding will hep the district avoid dipping into its fund balance.
"It was nice to feel fully funded and like you can meet the needs of your kids," he said.
The budget's one deficit area is food services, which is expected to cost about $3.1 million in 2021-22 with a deficit of $162,816.
Many districts still are recovering their food service budgets because while there were fewer children in classrooms during the pandemic, schools still had to pay cafeteria workers and provide meals.
Pine Tree ISD's budget includes pay raises for teachers that were approved in May.
A starting teacher in the district will make a base salary of $40,000 for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of $1,070.
Also, the previous salary scale topped at 27 years of experience with a base salary of $58,040 before stipends. The new scale goes up to 30 years with a base salary of $61,500 before stipends.
The new salary scale also raises the pay bump that Pine Tree ISD teachers get after their first year, from $500 to $600.
Clugston said the average yearly salary increase for educators is about $1,000.