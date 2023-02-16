Pine Tree ISD Expedition 2023 set tonight at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center will showcase district department and programs.
The event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m., and free hot dogs and drinks will be available.
Attendees can visit with students, teachers and administrators and view demonstrations and fine arts performances.
The event also will have information on district job and volunteer opportunities.
The performance schedule is:
6 p.m.: National anthem performed by Abby Neff;
6:10 p.m.: Jolly Roger Jam Band;
6:25 p.m.: Birch Beatles;
6:40 p.m.: Fifth-grade Honor Choir;
6:55 p.m.: Pine Tree High School duet Ezmeriah Gonzalez and Brealle Ray;
7:05 p.m.: Pine Tree High School Cheer;
7:15 p.m.: Pine Tree High School Precision officers; and
7:30 p.m.: Pine Tree High School Jazz Band.
For information, call (903) 295-5000 or visit www.ptisd.org .