Three Pine Tree Junior High students have made school history by qualifying for next month's VEX Robotics World Championship.
Adrienne Davis, Levi Walker, and Logan Blondrage, all 12-year-old seventh-graders, competed in the state robotics meet earlier this month. The students take a robotics class that is led by coach Amanda Dalston. Together, Adrienne, Levi and Logan make up the robotics team PT White.
While Adrienne and Levi have been in robotics since fifth grade, Logan only recently joined this year, he said.
"It's just really fun to build the robots, drive 'em, and it's just overall a fun activity to do," Levi said.
Students in the robotics class are grouped into teams of three at the beginning of the semester by Dalston, which is how PT White was formed. Each member has a specific role. Adrienne is a programmer and journaler; Logan is a programmer and driver; and Levi is a builder and driver.
The season started in October, from which point teams started their builds based on what's called a game board. The game board is a large colored board comprised of tall dispensers with disks in them. The layout of the gameboard to be used at a competition is announced in the spring. Schools purchase it, and in the fall when school starts, practice begins with the board for the rest of the season.
The goal for each team is to build a robot to compete on the board and accumulate and gain as many points as possible, Dalston said.
"(The robot) tips the dispensers to empty disks, and then once the disks are out of the dispenser, the goal is to score them on the score zones," she said.
It is up to the students how they decide to build their robot, Dalston said. For example, some may choose to build one with a motor that powers a turning wheel to suck up and shoot out disks into score zones, while others may take a dump truck-style approach in which the robot gathers large quantities of disks and dumps them into the score zone, Dalston said.
Ultimately, the teams' build is based on how they perceive the game board and want their robot to complete tasks, she said. Students can get advice from Dalston, which they can use to make modifications. After the first competition of the season, many students scout what other schools have done with their robots and come back to make modifications, she said.
The classes use VEX Robot, which allows students to command it with a controller, Dalston said. After the teams have finished their build, they practice with the robot until it's time for competition, she added.
At the state meet this past month, PT White scored well enough to get invited to the world championship set April 30 through May 2 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. There, PT White will compete against at least 400 other robotics teams from around the world.
This is the first time in Pine Tree's history that a robotics team has been invited to the world championship, Dalston said. She referred to the feat as "extremely exciting" and said she did what she could to provide support to all of the school's three-student teams.
"All I could do was really try to uplift them and encourage them and motivate them and put the power in their hands for them to do what they wanted to do to get there," Dalston said.
As the team gears up for the Dallas event, Adrienne said her team's new build will be different from the one it took to the state competition. The previous robot pushed the disks into score zones, but members want the new one to shoot them out, she said.
Adrienne, Levi and Logan all said they're excited for the championship, and their parents are happy for them.
"It's very exciting since it's a new experience," Logan said.
Two teams from New Diana Middle School also are headed to the world championship continuing New Diana ISD's tradition.
This past year, three teams from New Diana — two middle school and one elementary — competed in the world championship.