Pine Tree ISD teachers and staff hold their phone lights in the air as Kensleigh Green, 10, performs during the district's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the theme for the new school year is “A Legacy Worth Following.”
But no one wanted to follow 10-year-old Kensleigh Green’s performance Tuesday in the Pine Tree Elementary School auditorium after she set a crowd of about 700 faculty and staff members on fire during the district’s convocation.
Pine Tree ISD teachers and staff hold their phone lights in the air as Kensleigh Green, 10, performs during the district's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Pine Tree faculty and staff members are greeted by cheerleaders and band and drill team members and as they arrive for the district's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Pine Tree superintendent Steve Clugston, right, and other staff and faculty pledge allegiance to the flag during the district's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Parkway Elementary School staff and faculty perform a skit to show their spirit during Pine Tree ISD's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Pine Tree Primary staff and faculty perform a dance to show their spirit during Pine Tree ISD's annual convocation Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the elementary school's auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
