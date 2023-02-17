The Jolly Rogers Jam Band of Parkway Elementary School performs during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Pine Tree Middle School robotics students Devondre Gray, 13, and Kaleb Townsend, 13, show off their work during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Aven Lovely, 10, visits with fifth-grade science teacher Billy McBride during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Ronnie and Julie Cox watch their grandson Elijah Cooper and the Jolly Rogers Jam Band of Parkway Elementary School perform during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
The Pine Tree High School drum line performs as people enter the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Isabella Deel, 11, Raquelin Villegas, 10, and Kelly Buford, 10, visit the PT Middle School robotics booth during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Chemistry teacher Paul Duesterhoft and his son Charles, 9, hang out at the Pine Tree High School science department booth during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Isabella Deel, 11, and Kelly Buford, 10, visit the PT Middle School robotics booth during the Pine Tree ISD Expedition, on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
